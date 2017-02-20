Sutton United will host Arsenal on Monday in the FA Cup fifth round.

Sutton United is in the fifth tier of English football, but they're catching top–flight Arsenal at a good time. The Gunners are reeling, having lost 5–1 midweek to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and losing two of their previous three league games.

The winner of Monday's match will play Lincoln City in the quarterfinals after the club upset Burnley in the fifth round.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch Monday's game live online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free 24–hour trial.

If you are a Fox Sports Go subscriber, you can watch with Fox Sports Go.