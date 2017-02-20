Planet Futbol

Thauvin, Mitroglu, Brekalo net weekend's best goals around Europe

Ben Lyttleton
an hour ago

Top three goals of the week

Florian Thauvin (Marseille): A breakaway goal, scored from distance by the former Newcastle winger but set up with a delightful back-heel pass.

Josip Brekalo (Stuttgart): On the turn, into the top corner, this goal has a dramatic quality as it goes in off the corner of post and crossbar. Wonderful stuff.

Kostas Mitroglu (Benfica): That’s now 31 goals in 50 games for the Greek striker, but few will be better than this, as he dribbled through the Braga defense to score Benfica’s winner.

Top three players of the week:

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht): The talented teenage midfielder scored two goals, both from outside the area; one with his left and the other with his right. The Belgian is a star in the making.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli): The Napoli star had a goal and an assist for his side that is still in the top three in Serie A and six points clear of Inter Milan in the race for Champions League qualification.

Sean Raggett (Lincoln City): The non-league player scored the goal that knocked Burnley out of the FA Cup and the next morning was at the club to support the team’s Under-9s and Under-11s in action. A role model to them, next up could be a trip to Arsenal for his giant-killing team. 

