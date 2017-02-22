Planet Futbol

Watch: Whitecaps draw Red Bulls in CCL quarterfinal first leg

SI Wire
an hour ago

The New York Red Bulls and Vancouver Whitecaps opened the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals with a 1–1 draw at Red Bull Arena.

Kekuta Manneh notched the first goal, a key away tally, in the 39th minute to take a lead before the half. The Red Bulls managed to tie it with a goal by Bradley Wright-Phillips in 62nd minute but will be wishing they exploited a man advantage more, with Cristian Techera sent off in the 70th minute for cleating Sal Zizzo in the groin. They also missed an opportunity to score through new captain Sacha Kljestan, who missed a penalty just after halftime.

Watch the goals below:

The second leg will be held in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2, with the Whitecaps nursing a slight edge thanks to Manneh's away goal.

