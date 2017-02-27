It appears that Mix Diskerud will have a new club in 2017.

The U.S. international and New York City FC midfielder hinted as much in a cryptic poem on Instagram, with the dawn of the 2017 MLS season approaching. Diskerud fell out of favor at NYCFC under manager Patrick Vieira last season, not appearing in a league game after June 2. After playing in 27 games in 2015 (and starting 23), Diskerud was reduced to a bit player, starting nine of his 12 appearances last year.

At a 2016 guaranteed compensation of $761,250, that could prove to be a number too costly to keep on the roster as dead weight, and it would appear that the club has had that discussion with the player, based on his lyrical expression.

Diskerud, 26, has 26 caps with the U.S. national team but wasn't part of Bruce Arena's January camp roster. Even with the departure of Frank Lampard, there doesn't appear to be room in Vieira's midfield for the Norway-born player.

“He is looking for playing time,” Vieira said in December. “We are having a discussion with him and try to find the best way to satisfy Mix and ourself.”

Those discussions appear to have taken place, though the resolution is not yet clear.