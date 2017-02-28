Planet Futbol

Watch: Newcastle scores bizarre inadvertent equalizer

SI.com Staff
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

There's no way Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez drew up this set-piece design like it worked out, but he's certainly not complaining.

Newcastle scored one of the more bizarre equalizers you'll ever see, a twice-deflected effort after a shanked volley attempt, in an eventual 2-1 win over Brighton in an important, table-topping match in England's second tier.

Trailing 1-0 in the late stages of the game, Mohamed Diame found himself in the right place at the right time, with an inadvertent back-heel after Daryl Murphy's unintentional set-up that found the upper right-hand corner of the net. The goal pulled Newcastle even in the 81st minute.

Ayoze Perez went onto score a more traditional winner in the 89th minute, sending Newcastle on its way to the 2-1 victory, which shoots the Magpies up to first in the League Championship, two points ahead of Brighton.

