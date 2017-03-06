Planet Futbol

FA charges Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings for violent conduct

Associated Press
Associated Press
29 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged by the English Football Association for violent conduct.

Ibrahimovic elbowed Mings in the head moments after the defender appeared to step on the Swede's face late in the first half of Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday. Both incidents were not seen by referee Kevin Friend and went unpunished at the time.

Ibrahimovic faces the possibility of a three-match ban and could miss United's FA Cup trip to Chelsea.

Planet Futbol
EPL notes: Sergio Agüero is once again the man for Manchester City and more

The FA says it "has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is 'clearly insufficient.'"

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters