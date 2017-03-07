The 2017 MLS season is officially off and running. Now that the dust has settled and we’ve had some time to digest the results, it’s time to put teams in their place. Some squads, like FC Dallas, picked right back up where they left off with wins after success last season. Some, like Houston, showed improvement. Others, like the LA Galaxy, may have regressed. The two expansion teams, Atlanta United and Minnesota United, each lost, but did so in vastly different ways.

It’s always tough to tell from a single game how these teams will do for the rest of the season. But for now, based on that very small sample size, here’s how the league shapes up at the outset of the new campaign.