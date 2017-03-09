FC Rostov will host Manchester United on Thursday in a Europa League match.

The game is the first leg of the round of 16 tie. FC Rostov advanced to the round of 16 after beating Sparta Prague in the round of 32, while Manchester United advanced past Saint Etienne.

Manchester United's strong run of form came to a bit of a halt last weekend when the team drew Bournemouth at home. The week before, Jose Mourinho's side won the League Cup, the club's sixth consecutive victory.

FC Rostov most recently beat Tom Tomsk 6–0 in the Russian Premier League.

See how to watch Thursday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch FC Rostov–Manchester United and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.