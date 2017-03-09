Planet Futbol

How to watch FC Rostov vs. Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, time

0:28 | Planet Futbol
Barcelona makes the greatest comeback in Champions League history
SI Wire
an hour ago

FC Rostov will host Manchester United on Thursday in a Europa League match. 

The game is the first leg of the round of 16 tie. FC Rostov advanced to the round of 16 after beating Sparta Prague in the round of 32, while Manchester United advanced past Saint Etienne. 

Manchester United's strong run of form came to a bit of a halt last weekend when the team drew Bournemouth at home. The week before, Jose Mourinho's side won the League Cup, the club's sixth consecutive victory. 

FC Rostov most recently beat Tom Tomsk 6–0 in the Russian Premier League. 

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: You can watch FC Rostov–Manchester United and other live soccer matches online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters