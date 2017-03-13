One place remains in what is shaping up to be a star-studded FA Cup semifinals, and it will go to either Chelsea or Manchester United after the two meet in their quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge on Monday (3:45 p.m. ET, FS1).

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham ensured that no underdog stories would be carrying on into the semis, and either Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho's side will join them. For Manchester United, an FA Cup would join the trophy case next to the Community Shield and League Cup titles already won this season, while Chelsea, the runaway leader in the Premier League title race, has its sights set on doing the double in Conte's first season in charge.

Making matters difficult for Manchester United is the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspended), Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial (both injured), which leaves the Red Devils shorthanded in the attack, though Marcus Rashford has overcome an illness and will start.

David De Gea made a pair of sensational saves early, including a full-extension diving save to deny Gary Cahill from close range, keeping it 0-0.

The task got more difficult for Manchester United in the 35th minute, though, when Ander Herrera was sent off. His second harsh challenge on Eden Hazard brought the second yellow card from referee Michael Oliver, brining Mourinho's side down to 10 men.

The incident was enough to bring both managers to the boiling point, with Conte and Mourinho getting into it on the touchline.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Chelsea team tonight: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2017

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.