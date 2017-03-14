Planet Futbol

Leicester City vs. Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, time

SI Wire
an hour ago

Leicester City hosts Sevilla in the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie. 

Sevilla won the first leg 2-1 in Spain. The hosts raced out to a 2-0 lead before Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal to bring Leicester back into the tie.

Shortly after that match, Leicester City fired manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after he led the Foxes on their Cinderella run to the Premier League title. In new manager Craig Shakespeare's first two games, Leicester has beaten Liverpool and Hull City by the same 3-1 score line to improve to 15th in the table. 

Sevilla is in third in the La Liga table, just five points behind Real Madrid (though Real has played one less game). Sevilla's last two matches have been draws against Alaves and Leganes, respectively. 

See how to watch Tuesday's match below. 

How to watch

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters