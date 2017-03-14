Leicester City hosts Sevilla in the second leg of a Champions League round of 16 tie.

Sevilla won the first leg 2-1 in Spain. The hosts raced out to a 2-0 lead before Leicester's Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal to bring Leicester back into the tie.

Shortly after that match, Leicester City fired manager Claudio Ranieri less than a year after he led the Foxes on their Cinderella run to the Premier League title. In new manager Craig Shakespeare's first two games, Leicester has beaten Liverpool and Hull City by the same 3-1 score line to improve to 15th in the table.

Sevilla is in third in the La Liga table, just five points behind Real Madrid (though Real has played one less game). Sevilla's last two matches have been draws against Alaves and Leganes, respectively.

See how to watch Tuesday's match below.

How to watch

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the match online on Fox Sports Go or on Fubo TV, where you can sign up for a seven–day free trial.