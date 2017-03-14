Week 2 of the 2017 MLS season is in the books, and with it came a blizzard of goals, big performances and notable injuries that will shape the landscape of the league going forward. All of these things come into play in the new Power Rankings, with the Houston Dynamo continuing their rise from obscurity and the New York Red Bulls inching into the top three despite some less-than-impressive wins.

The bottom of the rankings features a team unfamiliar to those parts, while Minnesota United looks like it might take up permanent residence in the cellar after a second straight lopsided defeat.

Here's how the league shapes up after two weeks: