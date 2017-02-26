A five-car crash at around the halfway point of the Daytona 500 on Sunday knocked Kyle Busch and Dale Earnhardt Jr. out of the race.

The right rear tire on Busch's No. 18 car blew out going into Turn 3, causing him to crash into Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones, Ty Dillon and Earnhardt Jr. The race had to be paused after the accident while the debris were cleaned off the track.

Earnhardt's crew was unable to fix the damage to his vehicle in the five-minute allowance, preventing him from finishing the remainder of the race.

“It wasn’t too hard a hit. Thought we could get the car fixed," Earnhardt Jr. said. "It’s just too much damage.”

Major crash at #Daytona500 as a blown tire for Kyle Busch gets @DaleJr as he's leading with Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, & Ty Dillon. pic.twitter.com/UauM4vcXi0 — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) February 26, 2017

"I feel horrible for those guys," Busch said. "But nothing we did wrong. Goodyear just can’t build tires that hold air. … That’s so disappointing.”

Busch had won the first 60-lap stage of the race, earning himself a point toward the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.