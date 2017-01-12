Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Polar announced last week that its Polar V800 GPS sports watch, Polar M600 smart sports watch and newest heart rate sensor, the Polar H10, now have connectivity with GoPro.

This connectivity allows athletes to relive their adventures or training sessions through GoPro video with Polar’s heart rate and training data so that it can be seen exactly how their bodies reacted to every incline, wave, finish line and other moments that may have occurred.

The data is provided by the Polar H10 heart rate sensor which gives advanced heart rate monitoring and features new measuring algorithms. The new chest strap can be connected to the Polar GoPro HERO4 and HERO5 cameras via Bluetooth.

“Together with GoPro, we’ve created a streamlined experience that enables Polar athletes to combine our world-leading heart rate tracking and GPS technology with best-in-class video capture from GoPro devices,” Polar chief strategy officer Marco Suvilaakso said. “Adding heart rate data over action videos not only enhances the Polar experience for adventures, but also enables them to truly showcase and relive their athletic accomplishments.”

With the Polar V800 GPS sports watch and the Polar M600 smart sports watch, users can control their GoPro cameras remotely.

The V800 and M600 sports watches include fast and accurate GPS functions, create and customize profiles for different sports and get the data and guidance you need to train effectively in each one, and are waterproof.

The GoPro connectivity will begin in January with the GoPro HERO4 remote control on the Polar V800, followed by support for the Polar M600 and GoPro’s HERO5 earl this year. Polar H10 will function for GoPro HERO5 and HERO5 devices later this year.