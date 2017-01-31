Tech & Media

Brent Musburger signs off his final ESPN broadcast

Brent Musburger signs off his final ESPN broadcast
Wednesday February 1st, 2017

Brent Musburger signed off from ESPN one last time before he leaves for a Las Vegas startup venture.

Musburger's final broadcast was Tuesday night's Kentucky vs. Georgia game from Rupp Arena. Kentucky won the game 90–81 in overtime.

Before the game, the Wildcats honored Musburger’s career and gave him a framed No. 50 Kentucky jersey to commemorate 50 years of broadcasting.

It will not be long before you hear Musburger's voice again as he joins fellow longtime broadcaster Al Bernstein for a new show on The Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN), which launches on Monday. 

