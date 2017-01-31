Brent Musburger signed off from ESPN one last time before he leaves for a Las Vegas startup venture.

Musburger's final broadcast was Tuesday night's Kentucky vs. Georgia game from Rupp Arena. Kentucky won the game 90–81 in overtime.

Watch his sign-off below:

mattclapp: Brent signs off part II ESPN SportsCenter https://t.co/oEihUHOvKR pic.twitter.com/sd2rH7CfsO — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) February 1, 2017

Before the game, the Wildcats honored Musburger’s career and gave him a framed No. 50 Kentucky jersey to commemorate 50 years of broadcasting.

It will not be long before you hear Musburger's voice again as he joins fellow longtime broadcaster Al Bernstein for a new show on The Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN), which launches on Monday.