ESPN, Fox Sports to broadcast on Youtube's new TV streaming service

SI Wire
2 hours ago

YouTube will offer a new television streaming service online for $35 per month and the package will reportedly include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2 and NBC Sports Network, according to Bloomberg.

"YouTube TV includes major sports networks like ESPN and regional sports networks like Fox Sports Networks and Comcast SportsNet, so you can watch your favorite NBA or MLB teams," YouTube said in a press release. "We’ve also partnered with local TV stations, so you’ll also get sports and local news based on where you live."

YouTube does not have the broadcasting right from Turner to show some NBA games, the NCAA Tournament and some Major League Baseball.

Regional sports networks from FOX and Comcast will also be available in the package.

The deal covers broadcasts on CBS, Fox, ABC, and NBC networks. Discovery, Viacom, AMC, and A&E are not included in the package.

