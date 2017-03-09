Tech & Media

Jason Kidd, Steve Nash say Dirk Nowitzki's 30,000-point milestone is sign of a 'ball hog'

Diamond Leung
an hour ago

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history to surpass 30,000 career points, and right after the achievement came in a home win Tuesday, the team went right to Facebook Live to help fans celebrate.

Fans on the Mavericks’ Facebook page were able to watch Nowitzki address media members live and also hear from Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

Before those press conferences, fans could see Fox Sports Southwest analysts preparing for the start of Fox Sports Southwest’s Mavs Live postgame show as they interacted with each other and producers while reacting emotionally to quite a night.

Fox Sports Southwest also used Facebook Live after the game to show a compilation of pre-recorded messages to Nowitzki from former teammates including Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, who both jokingly brought up how the scoring 30,000 career points was the sign of a “ballhog.”

The loop of this video played on Facebook Live for more than two hours. Then on Wednesday, Fox Sports Southwest simply used Facebook Live to show a graphic of Nowitzki’s milestone with that stream lasting for more than an hour.

