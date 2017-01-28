Tennis

Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams Australian Open final live blog

Jamie Lisanti
2 hours ago

Serena Williams will face Venus Williams in the Australian Open final on Saturday, as No. 2 Serena looks to win her seventh title in Melbourne and 23rd major overall and No. 13 Venus aims to win the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

The Williams sisters last met in the final of a Grand Slam event in 2009, when Serena beat Venus at Wimbledon. Serena advanced to the final after beating Mirjana Lucic–Baroni in straight sets in the semifinal, while Venus beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets, coming back from a set down to reach her first major final since Wimbledon 2009.

The Williams sister have a significant history at the Australian Open—their first-ever match against each other was in Melbourne in 1998 and Serena first completed the "Serena Slam" after beating her sister in the final in 2003.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. local, 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Follow along belong for live updates, analysis and results from the championship match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters