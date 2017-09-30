The Oakland Raiders have downgraded receiver Michael Crabtree to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Crabtree had been dealing with a chest injury sustained during last week’s game and was limited all week in practice before sitting out Friday.

The 30-year-old is Oakland’s leading receiver and also leads the team in yardage, with 13 catches for 170 yards and three scores through three games. Derek Carr will likely lean even more heavily on Amari Cooper, who leads the team in targets, against a tough Broncos defense.

Jared Cook, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson could also see their roles increase in the passing game, as well as running back Jalen Richard.

The Raiders are out to a 2–1 start.