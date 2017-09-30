NFL

Raiders’ Michael Crabtree Unlikely to Play Against Broncos

2:24 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4: Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry and Terrelle Pryor Sr.
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

The Oakland Raiders have downgraded receiver Michael Crabtree to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Crabtree had been dealing with a chest injury sustained during last week’s game and was limited all week in practice before sitting out Friday.

The 30-year-old is Oakland’s leading receiver and also leads the team in yardage, with 13 catches for 170 yards and three scores through three games. Derek Carr will likely lean even more heavily on Amari Cooper, who leads the team in targets, against a tough Broncos defense.

Jared Cook, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson could also see their roles increase in the passing game, as well as running back Jalen Richard.

The Raiders are out to a 2–1 start.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters