Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers Just Testified in the FIFA Trial

Big time flex by the prosecutors to bring out a real-life Jonas Brother. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 07, 2017

While it's been more than two-and-a-half years since the first arrests were made in the FIFA corruption/bribery scandal, the trial to bring the perpetrators to justice is still ongoing. And a quite surreal scene just played out in a U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn. 

Some background: Prosecutors wanted to establish that a Paraguayan official named Juan Angel Napout, who is accused of money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud, attended a Paul McCartney concert at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires in 2010. (What this fact would establish or suggest, I'm not sure, but the prosecutors wanted to make sure that the court room knew he was there.) Napout's lawyers refused to acknowledge that the concert ever took place, so the prosecutors called on someone who would testify that he, too, was at the McCartney concert. 

So, who did they call to the stage? Some random Argentinian Beatles fan? Perhaps even a YouTube video or a McCartney tour website would suffice? 

Nah. The prosecutors called Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers to the stand. Apparently the Jonas Brothers played a show at the same stadium two days later, so they were in Argentina and went to see McCartney. 

"He was performing, we got invited," Jonas said, per Buzzfeed News' Ken Bensinger. "Any time you get to see Paul McCartney, it's pretty special." Jonas also testified that he missed McCartney's first two songs due to traffic, because that was somehow relevant. 

This is a big-time flex by the prosecution team, to bring out a literal Jonas Brother to testify that a concert took place. Good on ya, guys. 

But here's a free tip to Napout's legal team: In your cross-examination, bring the song "Year 3000" to the courtroom's attention. How can you trust a man's testimony who has claimed to have been to the Year 3000? Credibility shot. 

