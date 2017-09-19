2018 NFL Draft Quarterback Stock Watch

Top of the Class

1. Sam Darnold, USC (28-49, 397 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT vs. Texas): One of the interceptions clanged off his receiver’s hands, and a dime that receiver Tyler Vaughns dropped in double overtime would’ve served as the game-winner (before a 43-yard field goal did). All that is to say: Darnold was even better than his numbers showed in an epic win.

2. Josh Rosen, UCLA (34-56, 463, 4 TD, 2 INT vs. Memphis): Rosen’s talent was again on display, but his warts were too. Too often he put the ball in harm’s way, and he wound up paying for it with a fourth-quarter pick that effectively clinched the Tigers’ upset win over the Bruins.

3. Josh Allen, Wyoming (9-24, 64 yards, 0 TD, INT vs. Oregon): The numbers speak for themselves, and this means Allen will finish the regular season 0-2 against FBS opponents, with the QB losing those games by a cumulative score of 73-16 and posting a 0-to-3 TD/INT ratio. Obviously, given that level of competition is an issue on his résumé, you can bet these performances will come up in the spring. And yet, the major takeaway I got from NFL evaluators when I asked around about it: how little help Allen has around him.

Helped Himself

Luke Falk, Washington State: We mentioned last week that Falk’s stock sunk not just because of a benching, but because of how well his backup performed in leading Washington State back from the dead in a win over Boise State. So we have to give Falk his props here, having thrown for 396 yards and six scores on 37-of-49 passing to (a) thrash Oregon State 52-23, and (b) reestablish himself as the guy in Pullman.

Hurt Himself

Lamar Jackson, Louisville: His numbers weren’t horrid, but he stumbled through the first half (8-20, 83 yards; 7 carries, 47 yards) as Louisville fell behind 19-7, at home against Clemson. Then he threw a back-breaker of a pick-six early in the third quarter. That extended Clemson’s lead to 26-7, and furthered doubts about how Jackson plays when the level of competition is amped up.