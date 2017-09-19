2018 NFL Draft Quarterback Stock Watch
Quickly
- How the ‘Big Three’ stack up, and whose stock is rising and whose NFL draft stock is falling among college football’s top quarterbacks
Top of the Class
1. Sam Darnold, USC (28-49, 397 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT vs. Texas): One of the interceptions clanged off his receiver’s hands, and a dime that receiver Tyler Vaughns dropped in double overtime would’ve served as the game-winner (before a 43-yard field goal did). All that is to say: Darnold was even better than his numbers showed in an epic win.
2. Josh Rosen, UCLA (34-56, 463, 4 TD, 2 INT vs. Memphis): Rosen’s talent was again on display, but his warts were too. Too often he put the ball in harm’s way, and he wound up paying for it with a fourth-quarter pick that effectively clinched the Tigers’ upset win over the Bruins.
3. Josh Allen, Wyoming (9-24, 64 yards, 0 TD, INT vs. Oregon): The numbers speak for themselves, and this means Allen will finish the regular season 0-2 against FBS opponents, with the QB losing those games by a cumulative score of 73-16 and posting a 0-to-3 TD/INT ratio. Obviously, given that level of competition is an issue on his résumé, you can bet these performances will come up in the spring. And yet, the major takeaway I got from NFL evaluators when I asked around about it: how little help Allen has around him.
Helped Himself
Luke Falk, Washington State: We mentioned last week that Falk’s stock sunk not just because of a benching, but because of how well his backup performed in leading Washington State back from the dead in a win over Boise State. So we have to give Falk his props here, having thrown for 396 yards and six scores on 37-of-49 passing to (a) thrash Oregon State 52-23, and (b) reestablish himself as the guy in Pullman.
Hurt Himself
Lamar Jackson, Louisville: His numbers weren’t horrid, but he stumbled through the first half (8-20, 83 yards; 7 carries, 47 yards) as Louisville fell behind 19-7, at home against Clemson. Then he threw a back-breaker of a pick-six early in the third quarter. That extended Clemson’s lead to 26-7, and furthered doubts about how Jackson plays when the level of competition is amped up.