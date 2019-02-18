Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was named the First Vice President of the NBA Player's Association on Monday. He replaces LeBron James after his four-year term as VP. Iguodala will begin his term immediately and serve as next to NBPA President Chris Paul through 2023.

NBPA First Vice President: Andre Iguodala



Previously serving as a Vice President on the NBPA Executive Committee, @Andre is now the newly-elected First Vice President. His 4-year term will begin immediately, replacing Lebron James whose 4-year term has just expired. pic.twitter.com/EQu77rDLZk — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 18, 2019

The three-time champion previously worked as a Vice President on the NBPA Executive Committee. As Iguodala ascended to his role as the First Vice President on Monday, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Bucks guard Malcolm Brodgon and Hornets center Bismack Biyombo were named NBPA Vice Presidents. Each will serve a three-year term on the NBPA's Executive Committee.

NBPA Vice President: Jaylen Brown



Formerly acting as the alternative @celtics Player Representative, @JaylenBrown has just been elected as an NBPA Vice President and will now serve his 3-year term on the Executive Committee. pic.twitter.com/0yLgc6cxra — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 18, 2019

NBPA Vice President: Bismack Biyombo



Newly elected to the Executive Committee, @bismackbiyombo has just been elected as a Vice President and will now begin his 3-year term. pic.twitter.com/E8qrpy5xGe — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 18, 2019

Paul was re-elected to a second term as the NBPA's President in 2017. Houston's point guard served in the role since 2013.