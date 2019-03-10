How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid's match against Real Valladolid on Sunday, March 10.

By Tristan Jung
March 10, 2019

Real Madrid will try to rebound from a difficult stretch when it plays Real Valladolid on Sunday, March 10.

Real Madrid is coming off three crushing losses in succession at the Santiago Bernabeau. After two listless performances against Barcelona, Tuesday saw Ajax humiliate Real Madrid 4-1, ending their run of three straight Champions League titles. The catastrophic stretch has left Real Madrid eight points adrift of Atlético Madrid for second place heading into the game. Including a loss to Girona on Feb. 17, Real Madrid has lost four of its past five matches.

However, Santiago Solari's side should still expect a win at 16th-placed Valladolid. Valladolid was promoted to La Liga after winning the Segunda División Playoff, and is currently three points clear of the relegation zone. The Castilian side has struggled of late, having lost four of its last five. In fact, Valladolid has just one win in 2019 thus far, a 2-1 defeat of Celta Vigo on Jan. 27. It collected 15 points from their first nine matches, and just 11 points in the 17 matches since. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

