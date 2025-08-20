SI

2025 Superflex Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Jayden Daniels Lands In The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will be a top-10 overall selection in most 2025 fantasy football Superflex drafts.
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will be a top-10 overall selection in most 2025 fantasy football Superflex drafts. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the NFL season! Let's go!

Over the last few months, we’ve seen players change teams via trade or free agency, coaches get fired and hired, and college prospects have their names called to play at the next level.

With that said, it’s a great time for my final one-man fantasy Superflex mock draft. It includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two flex players and one Superflex player (which can be a quarterback).

Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Teams 6, 8 and 9 didn’t take a running back. Three teams took a quarterback in each of the first two rounds, and one team (6) decided no to take a quarterback in the first three rounds of the mock.

Fantasy Football Super Flex Draft Strategy

Team 1: Quarterback, Running Back, Running Back
Teams 2, 3, 4: Quarterback, Quarterback, Running Back
Team 5: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Team 6: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Team 7: Running Back, Quarterback, Quarterback
Teams 8, 9: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback
Team 10: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Team 11: Wide Receiver, Running Backs, Quarterback
Team 12: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Quarterback

Now that you have the 411, here’s the Superflex mock draft … with a few surprises along the way!

2025 Fantasy Football Superflex Mock Draft

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.1

1

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

1.2

2

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

1.3

3

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

1.4

4

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

1.5

5

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

1.6

6

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.7

7

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.8

8

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

1.9

9

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

1.10

10

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.11

11

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

1.12

12

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

Notes: The first five picks of this mock were quarterbacks, which is obviously the biggest difference between this Superflex mock and a traditional mock draft. Once Allen, Jackson, Hurts, Daniels and Burrow were drafted, however, another quarterback wasn't selected in the round. Instead, teams started their build with an elite wide receiver and running back.

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.13

12

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

2.14

11

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2.15

10

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

2.16

9

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

2.17

8

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

2.18

7

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

2.19

6

Drake London, WR, Falcons

2.20

5

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

2.21

4

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

2.22

3

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

2.23

2

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

2.24

1

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Notes: The five teams at the top of the second round continued to ignore quarterbacks and instead, grabbed more high-end running backs and wide receivers. That ended with the selection of Mahomes by Team 7, and three other quarterbacks (Murray, Mayfield, Nix) ultimately came off the board with the next six picks. Three teams took two quarterbacks in the first two rounds, while six teams avoided the position altogether with their first two picks.

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.25

1

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

3.26

2

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

3.27

3

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

3.28

4

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

3.29

5

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

3.30

6

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

3.31

7

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

3.32

8

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

3.33

9

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

3.34

10

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

3.35

11

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

3.36

12

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

Notes: This round started with a massive run at running back, including CMC, Taylor, Jacobs, Williams and Irving. Obviously, none of them would be available at this point in a regular draft. Notably, three of these teams took two quarterbacks in the first two rounds and started to look at other positions in Round 3. Once that run ended, we saw another run ... this time at quarterback. Over the final six picks, five were signal-callers. In four of those instances, it was the first quarterback that team had taken. After three rounds, all but two teams have at least one quarterback.

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.37

12

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

4.38

11

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

4.39

10

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

4.40

9

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

4.41

8

James Cook, RB, Bills

4.42

7

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

4.43

6

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

4.44

5

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

4.45

4

Tyreek Hill, WR. Dolphins

4.46

3

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

4.47

2

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

4.48

1

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

Notes: The fourth round starts with three quarterbacks in the first four picks, including two teams that drafted their second quarterback in the first four rounds. Just one other quarterback (Love) was taken in the next eight picks, as solid wide receivers like Smith-Njigba, Hill, Metcalf, McConkey and McLaurin were still on the board. Again, that's the difference in a Superflex format.

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.49

1

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

5.50

2

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

5.51

3

Omarian Hampton, RB, Chargers

5.52

4

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

5.53

5

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

5.54

6

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

5.55

7

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

5.56

8

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

5.57

9

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

5.58

10

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

5.59

11

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

5.60

12

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

Notes: With 18 quarterbacks off the board in the first 60 picks, we're starting to see more running backs, wide receivers and tight ends get picked. In fact, Tagovailoa is the lone signal-caller picked in this round. The other selections included 10 running backs and two wide receivers. It should be noted that seven teams already have two quarterbacks going into Round 6.

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.61

12

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

6.62

11

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

6.63

10

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

6.64

9

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

6.65

8

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

6.66

7

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

6.67

6

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

6.68

5

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

6.69

4

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

6.70

3

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

6.71

2

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

6.72

1

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

Notes: Two of the teams that came into this round with just one quarterback decided to take one in this round (Stroud, McCarthy). Everyone else went with other offensive skill positions, mostly wide receivers (six). Some might think this is a little late for Kittle to be picked, but tight end unlike non-quarterback positions that will have more value in the middle rounds.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.73

1

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

7.74

2

Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles

7.75

3

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

7.76

4

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

7.77

5

Michael Penix Jr, QB, Falcons

7.78

6

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

7.79

7

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

7.80

8

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

7.81

9

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

7.82

10

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

7.83

11

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

7.84

12

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Notes: The final three teams that hadn't yet drafted a second quarterback did so in this round, as Stafford, Penix Jr. and Ward came off the board. There was still plenty of talent at running back, wide receiver and tight end too, which was evident with guys like Smith, Waddle, Flowers, LaPorta, Williams, McMillan, Hunter, Egbuka, and Olave available.

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.85

12

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

8.86

11

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

8.87

10

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

8.88

9

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

8.89

8

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

8.90

7

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

8.91

6

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

8.92

5

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

8.93

4

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

8.94

3

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders

8.95

2

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

8.96

1

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

Notes: Heading into the eighth round, all 12 teams have two quarterbacks already secured ... and it shows with the lack of signal-callers among these 12 selections. Instead, each team focused on backfield and wideout depth, while others grabbed their starting tight end (Hockenson, Kelce). Only in a SuperFlex league can you find starting running backs like Pacheco, Jones Sr., Warren, etc. at this later point in drafts.

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.97

1

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

9.98

2

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

9.99

3

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

9.100

4

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

9.101

5

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

9.102

6

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

9.103

7

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

9.104

8

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

9.105

9

David Njoku, TE, Browns

9.106

10

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

9.107

11

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

9.108

12

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

Notes: Look at Round 8 and you can wash, rinse and repeat for Round 9. No quarterbacks were selected again in favor of other offensive skill position players, including three teams that took their starting tight end. Many of the picks in this round were running backs in projected committees, including Etienne Jr., Johnson, Dobbins, Stevenson, Williams and Mason.

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

10.109

12

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

10.110

11

Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

10.111

10

Geno Smith, QB, Raiders

10.112

9

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

10.113

8

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

10.114

7

Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR, Commanders

10.115

6

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

10.116

5

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

10.117

4

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

10.118

3

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

10.119

2

Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

10.120

1

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

Notes: Two teams took a quarterback in this round (Young, Smith), and neither team had an elite player at the position with their first two signal-callers. There is still value available at the other spots, as players like Samuel Sr., Pearsall, Judkins (?) and Egbuka are on the board.

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.