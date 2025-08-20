2025 Superflex Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Jayden Daniels Lands In The Top Five
We are just a few weeks away from the start of the NFL season! Let's go!
Over the last few months, we’ve seen players change teams via trade or free agency, coaches get fired and hired, and college prospects have their names called to play at the next level.
With that said, it’s a great time for my final one-man fantasy Superflex mock draft. It includes 12 teams and is based on a full PPR scoring system. Each team is required to start one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, two flex players and one Superflex player (which can be a quarterback).
Each team went into the draft with a particular strategy in the first three rounds, so you can see how a build begins and ends after 10 picks. For example, Teams 6, 8 and 9 didn’t take a running back. Three teams took a quarterback in each of the first two rounds, and one team (6) decided no to take a quarterback in the first three rounds of the mock.
Fantasy Football Super Flex Draft Strategy
Team 1: Quarterback, Running Back, Running Back
Teams 2, 3, 4: Quarterback, Quarterback, Running Back
Team 5: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Running Back
Team 6: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Tight End
Team 7: Running Back, Quarterback, Quarterback
Teams 8, 9: Wide Receiver, Wide Receiver, Quarterback
Team 10: Running Back, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Team 11: Wide Receiver, Running Backs, Quarterback
Team 12: Wide Receiver, Running Back, Quarterback
Now that you have the 411, here’s the Superflex mock draft … with a few surprises along the way!
2025 Fantasy Football Superflex Mock Draft
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.1
1
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
1.2
2
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
1.3
3
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
1.4
4
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
1.5
5
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
1.6
6
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.7
7
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.8
8
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
1.9
9
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.10
10
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.11
11
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
1.12
12
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
Notes: The first five picks of this mock were quarterbacks, which is obviously the biggest difference between this Superflex mock and a traditional mock draft. Once Allen, Jackson, Hurts, Daniels and Burrow were drafted, however, another quarterback wasn't selected in the round. Instead, teams started their build with an elite wide receiver and running back.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.13
12
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
2.14
11
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
2.15
10
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
2.16
9
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
2.17
8
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
2.18
7
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
2.19
6
Drake London, WR, Falcons
2.20
5
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
2.21
4
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
2.22
3
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
2.23
2
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
2.24
1
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
Notes: The five teams at the top of the second round continued to ignore quarterbacks and instead, grabbed more high-end running backs and wide receivers. That ended with the selection of Mahomes by Team 7, and three other quarterbacks (Murray, Mayfield, Nix) ultimately came off the board with the next six picks. Three teams took two quarterbacks in the first two rounds, while six teams avoided the position altogether with their first two picks.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.25
1
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
3.26
2
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
3.27
3
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
3.28
4
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
3.29
5
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
3.30
6
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
3.31
7
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
3.32
8
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
3.33
9
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
3.34
10
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
3.35
11
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
3.36
12
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
Notes: This round started with a massive run at running back, including CMC, Taylor, Jacobs, Williams and Irving. Obviously, none of them would be available at this point in a regular draft. Notably, three of these teams took two quarterbacks in the first two rounds and started to look at other positions in Round 3. Once that run ended, we saw another run ... this time at quarterback. Over the final six picks, five were signal-callers. In four of those instances, it was the first quarterback that team had taken. After three rounds, all but two teams have at least one quarterback.
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.37
12
Justin Fields, QB, Jets
4.38
11
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
4.39
10
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
4.40
9
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
4.41
8
James Cook, RB, Bills
4.42
7
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
4.43
6
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
4.44
5
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
4.45
4
Tyreek Hill, WR. Dolphins
4.46
3
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
4.47
2
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
4.48
1
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
Notes: The fourth round starts with three quarterbacks in the first four picks, including two teams that drafted their second quarterback in the first four rounds. Just one other quarterback (Love) was taken in the next eight picks, as solid wide receivers like Smith-Njigba, Hill, Metcalf, McConkey and McLaurin were still on the board. Again, that's the difference in a Superflex format.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.49
1
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
5.50
2
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
5.51
3
Omarian Hampton, RB, Chargers
5.52
4
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
5.53
5
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
5.54
6
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
5.55
7
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
5.56
8
James Conner, RB, Cardinals
5.57
9
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
5.58
10
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
5.59
11
David Montgomery, RB, Lions
5.60
12
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
Notes: With 18 quarterbacks off the board in the first 60 picks, we're starting to see more running backs, wide receivers and tight ends get picked. In fact, Tagovailoa is the lone signal-caller picked in this round. The other selections included 10 running backs and two wide receivers. It should be noted that seven teams already have two quarterbacks going into Round 6.
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.61
12
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
6.62
11
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
6.63
10
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
6.64
9
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
6.65
8
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings
6.66
7
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
6.67
6
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
6.68
5
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
6.69
4
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
6.70
3
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
6.71
2
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
6.72
1
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
Notes: Two of the teams that came into this round with just one quarterback decided to take one in this round (Stroud, McCarthy). Everyone else went with other offensive skill positions, mostly wide receivers (six). Some might think this is a little late for Kittle to be picked, but tight end unlike non-quarterback positions that will have more value in the middle rounds.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.73
1
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
7.74
2
Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
7.75
3
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
7.76
4
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
7.77
5
Michael Penix Jr, QB, Falcons
7.78
6
Cam Ward, QB, Titans
7.79
7
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
7.80
8
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
7.81
9
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
7.82
10
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
7.83
11
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
7.84
12
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
Notes: The final three teams that hadn't yet drafted a second quarterback did so in this round, as Stafford, Penix Jr. and Ward came off the board. There was still plenty of talent at running back, wide receiver and tight end too, which was evident with guys like Smith, Waddle, Flowers, LaPorta, Williams, McMillan, Hunter, Egbuka, and Olave available.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.85
12
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
8.86
11
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
8.87
10
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
8.88
9
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
8.89
8
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
8.90
7
Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
8.91
6
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
8.92
5
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
8.93
4
Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
8.94
3
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
8.95
2
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
8.96
1
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
Notes: Heading into the eighth round, all 12 teams have two quarterbacks already secured ... and it shows with the lack of signal-callers among these 12 selections. Instead, each team focused on backfield and wideout depth, while others grabbed their starting tight end (Hockenson, Kelce). Only in a SuperFlex league can you find starting running backs like Pacheco, Jones Sr., Warren, etc. at this later point in drafts.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.97
1
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
9.98
2
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
9.99
3
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
9.100
4
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
9.101
5
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
9.102
6
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
9.103
7
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
9.104
8
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
9.105
9
David Njoku, TE, Browns
9.106
10
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
9.107
11
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
9.108
12
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
Notes: Look at Round 8 and you can wash, rinse and repeat for Round 9. No quarterbacks were selected again in favor of other offensive skill position players, including three teams that took their starting tight end. Many of the picks in this round were running backs in projected committees, including Etienne Jr., Johnson, Dobbins, Stevenson, Williams and Mason.
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.109
12
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
10.110
11
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
10.111
10
Geno Smith, QB, Raiders
10.112
9
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
10.113
8
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
10.114
7
Deebo Samuel, Sr., WR, Commanders
10.115
6
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
10.116
5
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
10.117
4
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
10.118
3
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
10.119
2
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers
10.120
1
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
Notes: Two teams took a quarterback in this round (Young, Smith), and neither team had an elite player at the position with their first two signal-callers. There is still value available at the other spots, as players like Samuel Sr., Pearsall, Judkins (?) and Egbuka are on the board.