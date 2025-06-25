32 Teams in 32 Days: Seahawks Can Win the NFC West If Sam Darnold Delivers
After winning 10 games in Mike Macdonald’s first season as coach, the Seattle Seahawks did anything but stand pat.
In the offseason, Seattle went wild with moves, including the trade of quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders before signing his replacement, Sam Darnold, to a three-year, $100 million deal. Then, general manager John Schneider sent away star wideout DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick before signing slot receiver Cooper Kupp along with veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the perimeter.
With the NFC West wide open, the Seahawks can win the division for the first time since 2020, but only if the gamble on Darnold pays off.
What’s at stake this season: Getting into the playoffs
Seattle won 10 games last year but didn’t make the postseason. One of the big problems was going 2–5 against playoff teams. The Seahawks must play better against top-tier competition, or it will be another year of watching January football from the couches.
To that end, Schneider brought in Darnold, hoping to get more from the passing game. In 2024, Smith threw for 4,320 yards, ranking fourth in the league, but also had 15 interceptions, only better than Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield. Darnold comes in with the edict of being explosive while also refraining from making mistakes, something he’s struggled with at times in his career. Last season, Darnold tossed 12 interceptions, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.
For Macdonald, the expectation is also to see improvement from an already solid defense, which was ninth in yards per play and 14th in yards per game against. The unit should be better with the addition of veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and second-round rookie Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina.
If Darnold can mimic his Minnesota showing, and the defense becomes a legitimate top-10 group, the Seahawks can fight for the NFC West and a playoff berth.
Biggest question going into training camp: Were the changes worth it?
Schneider rebuilt the offense, including bringing in a rookie guard Grey Zabel from North Dakota State with the 18th pick.
If Darnold can play as he did with the Vikings last year, that would be a noticeable upgrade. Still, that’s a risky bet, considering Darnold ranged from bust to backup before linking up with quarterback whisperer Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. With Metcalf in Pittsburgh, Jaxon Smith-Njigba must ascend as a top-end No. 1 option.
Sources are saying: Jalen Milroe, QB
“[He’s] athletic with good size and arm strength but still trying to figure out the position from an instinct standpoint.” —NFL personnel evaluator
Breakout player candidate/X-factor: Darnold
Through the first six seasons of his career, Darnold averaged a touchdown pass on 3.5% of attempts and an interception on 3.1%. He threw for 6.7 yards per attempt and completed 59.7% of his throws. Then, with the Vikings in 2024, those figures moved to 6.4% and 2.2%, respectively, with 7.9 YPA and a 66.2% completion rate.
If Darnold continues his renaissance, the Seahawks could surprise as a division winner. If he regresses to what he was for the Jets and Panthers, Seattle will struggle to post a winning campaign.
Head coach-quarterback ranking: 21st
The Seahawks were in the mix for a playoff spot last year but ultimately fell short. In the offseason, they brought in Darnold. While Darnold was given a three-year deal, it’s a pay-as-you-go situation, with Darnold needing to prove he can repeat his prior success.
Fantasy pick: Avoid Kupp
Kupp was one of the best fantasy wide receivers in the NFL at his peak, but his days as a reliable asset are very likely in the rearview mirror. He’s missed a combined 18 games in the past three years due to injuries, and he’s now entering his age-32 season. The fit in Seattle is odd, too, as Kupp has run more than 60% of his career routes out of the slot. With Smith-Njigba entrenched in that role, Kupp will have to run more routes on the perimeter, where he’s seen less success. Despite his name value, I’d pass on Kupp in fantasy football drafts as anything more than a late-round, WR5. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Smith-Njigba over 950.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Smith-Njigba recorded 1,130 receiving yards last season while playing in a crowded receiver room with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Now, with both of those players out of Seattle, JSN is the No. 1 option and is likely to get the majority of targets from Darnold, whose strong season in 2024 was overshadowed by a couple of poor starts to end the season. This number is too low for Smith-Njigba. —Iain MacMillan
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.