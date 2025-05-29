Ranking the NFL’s 32 Coach-Quarterback Duos in 2025
In the NFL, nothing matters if you don’t have the right coach-quarterback combination.
In the Super Bowl era, there have been 59 champions. Only nine have won a title without a quarterback who wasn’t an All-Pro/Hall of Famer or a coach who certainly will, or already has, ended up in the Hall of Fame. Those rare squads include the 1985 Chicago Bears, 2000 Baltimore Ravens, ’07 and ’11 New York Giants and ’17 Philadelphia Eagles.
Over the past two years, Sports Illustrated has ranked those duos in the spring, giving us a look at which teams have the best shot at making a serious run at winning it all. In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs earned top billing with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, and won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles were ranked 13th and made a big move to earn a ring.
Below, we gave each team a numerical value which was assigned by the combination of their quarterback and coach’s ranking. The lower, the better.
We start with the New York Jets, who are taking the long, hard road back to respectability.
Note: Teams that are tied were separated by the coach/quarterback ranked the highest.
32. New Orleans Saints (64)
Coach/QB: Kellen Moore (32) and Tyler Shough (32)
Last year’s ranking: 28
Moore was the last coach hired in the offseason cycle, coming over from the Super Bowl-champion Eagles. He’s going to have significant growing pains, especially after the surprise retirement of Derek Carr. Without Carr, the Saints are looking at a three-headed camp battle for the starting job with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and second-round pick Tyler Shough all battling for the spot.
31. New York Jets (59)
Coach/QB: Aaron Glenn (30) and Justin Fields (29)
Last year’s ranking: 16
Glenn is not only a first-year coach with New York, but it’s the first time he’s ever been in the head seat. Then there’s Fields, who is now on his third team in as many years and is justifiably viewed as a placeholder by most. Glenn might be a great long-term answer, but that’s impossible to project currently.
30. Tennessee Titans (56)
Coach/QB: Brian Callahan (28) and Cam Ward (28)
Last year’s ranking: 29
Tennessee could shoot up the rankings after Callahan had no chance to succeed as a first-year coach with Will Levis as his quarterback. While Ward is a rookie, he gives the Titans the long-term upside they haven’t had since the days of Steve McNair, should Ward pan out. If Ward proves he’s worthy of being the No. 1 pick, Tennessee won’t be at the bottom of the heap for long.
29. Atlanta Falcons (50)
Coach/QB: Raheem Morris (25) and Michael Penix Jr. (25)
Last year’s ranking: 17
Morris was an underwhelming coach with the Buccaneers and now with the Falcons. It’s hard to see him suddenly becoming one of the best in the business, currently sporting a 29–47 record. Penix is an unknown with only three starts, but the second-year quarterback looked the part of an ascending talent in those limited opportunities.
28. Cleveland Browns (50)
Coach/QB: Kevin Stefanski (19) and Joe Flacco (31)
Last year’s ranking: 21
It’s impossible to believe in the Browns’ quarterback situation. Going into training camp, they have Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders all fighting for the top job. While the ideal outcome is Sanders or Gabriel looking great and winning the battle, Flacco has a history with Stefanski, not to mention almost two decades of experience. It’s his job to lose.
27. Chicago Bears (49)
Coach/QB: Ben Johnson (27) and Caleb Williams (22)
Last year’s ranking: 19
Bears fans are probably furious with this ranking but consider a few things. Johnson has never been the head coach of any team at any level. He might be great, but also might be gone in two years. As for Williams, he’s coming off a decent rookie season with 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, but he’s far from a proven commodity. Keep an eye on Chicago potentially vaulting up the rankings, though.
26. New York Giants (48)
Coach/QB: Brian Daboll (24) and Russell Wilson (24)
Last year’s ranking: 25
The Brian Daboll–Joe Schoen partnership could be in trouble if the Giants can’t figure things out. New York has missed the playoffs the past two years while having a combined record of 9–25. While the Giants selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of April’s draft, Wilson is the likely starter at the outset with a litany of experience. If would be a surprise if he lasted the year in the top seat.
25. Carolina Panthers (48)
Coach/QB: Dave Canales (22) and Bryce Young (26)
Last year’s ranking: 31
Young wasn’t great in 2025, throwing for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 starts. However, a closer look is more revealing. Over his last seven games, Young passed for 1,583 yards and 11 scores with three interceptions. That’s a 17-game pace of 3,843 yards and 27 touchdown passes. That works. The biggest reason for this improvement? Canales, who turned Baker Mayfield’s career around and might do the same for Young.
24. Indianapolis Colts (48)
Coach/QB: Shane Steichen (18) and Anthony Richardson (30)
Last year’s ranking: 26
Steichen is a good coach, but he’s potentially on the hot seat if the Colts don’t have a successful campaign in his third season. Richardson has struggled mightily entering his third season, completing 50.6% of his passes with 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Richardson is now in direct competition with Daniel Jones, who was brought on a one-year deal this offseason.
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (46)
Coach/QB: Liam Coen (29) and Trevor Lawrence (17)
Last year’s ranking: 12
The Jaguars were tough to rank. Coen has been an excellent offensive coach for years with the Rams and Buccaneers, but he’s also a first-time coach for a team rebuilding. Lawrence has been dealing with injuries and middling play since 2022. He is talented, but the Jaguars need him to play like it. Coen might be the right man to get that result.
22. Dallas Cowboys (44)
Coach/QB: Brian Schottenheimer (31) and Dak Prescott (13)
Last year’s ranking: 15
The Cowboys are another team trying to revamp, promoting Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to give him his first head-coaching gig. He inherits a talented team but also one with many question marks, including Prescott, who is attempting to come off a serious hamstring injury. At 31 years old, Prescott was second in MVP voting in 2023 and needs to regain his form if Dallas has any shot at the playoffs.
21. Seattle Seahawks (42)
Coach/QB: Mike Macdonald (23) and Sam Darnold (19)
Last year’s ranking: 27
The Seahawks were in the mix for a playoff spot last year but ultimately fell short. In the offseason, they brought in Sam Darnold after trading Geno Smith, having seen Darnold throw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Vikings. While Darnold was given a three-year deal, it’s a pay-as-you-go situation, with Darnold needing to prove he can repeat his prior success.
20. Miami Dolphins (41)
Coach/QB: Mike McDaniel (21) and Tua Tagovailoa (20)
Last year’s ranking: 14
What to make of the Dolphins? Miami has made the playoffs two of the past three years, but the Dolphins have not had a postseason win since 2000, putting pressure on both Tagovailoa and McDaniel. Miami’s roster is declining, and this could be the final year of Tyreek Hill on South Beach. Tagovailoa needs to elevate those around him, while McDaniel has to figure out how to win games with multiple glaring holes on the roster.
19. Arizona Cardinals (41)
Coach/QB: Jonathan Gannon (26) and Kyler Murray (15)
Last year’s ranking: 24
Gannon’s Cardinals were surprisingly competitive last year, winning eight games. Now, after what appears to be a solid draft combined with the offseason signing of edge rusher Josh Sweat, Arizona could contend for a playoff berth. Murray flourished in his first season under coordinator Drew Petzing, throwing for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while completing 68.8% of his attempts.
18. Minnesota Vikings (37)
Coach/QB: Kevin O’Connell (9) and J.J. McCarthy (28)
Last year’s ranking: 22
The Vikings allowed Darnold to leave in free agency because of their core belief in McCarthy. McCarthy is the first quarterback in NFL history to take over a team coming off a 14-win season since Brian Griese started for the 1999 Denver Broncos after John Elway’s retirement. McCarthy walks into an amazing situation, due largely to O’Connell, who, despite the lack of a playoff win, has clearly become a top-10 coach who gets the most out of quarterbacks.
17. New England Patriots (30)
Coach/QB: Mike Vrabel (12) and Drake Maye (18)
Last year’s ranking: 32
The Patriots might be the team that takes the biggest leap in 2025, and this duo is why. After a year consulting with the Browns, Vrabel is back in the head chair. He takes over a team that spent lavishly in free agency and did well in the draft, but most importantly, has Maye under center. Despite a disastrous situation around him, Maye threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 starts as a rookie.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30)
Coach/QB: Todd Bowles (20) and Baker Mayfield (10)
Last year’s ranking: 20
Mayfield has become one of the league’s better quarterbacks, taking advantage of the tutelage of Dave Canales and Liam Coen. Mayfield is coming off throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns to help the Buccaneers win their fourth consecutive NFC South title. If Tampa Bay is going to make a deep playoff run in 2025, it’ll likely be because Mayfield continues ascending to stardom.
15. Las Vegas Raiders (29)
Coach/QB: Pete Carroll (8) and Geno Smith (21)
Last year’s ranking: 30
Smith joined the Silver & Black after being traded to the Raiders from Seattle. Last season, Smith completed 70.4% of his attempts while throwing for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He rejoins his old coach in Carroll, who, at 73 years old, is the league’s oldest coach. Still, Carroll provides instant credibility and a winning mentality.
14. Denver Broncos (27)
Coach/QB: Sean Payton (4) and Bo Nix (23)
Last year’s ranking: 18
Ranking Nix was one of the most challening chores of this exercise. The Broncos won 10 games last year and made the playoffs, with Nix showing ample promise as a rookie with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. However, he had just as many struggles as successes throughout the season, and the offense isn’t much better as a whole. Payton is an offensive genius who should help the unit elevate beyond its talent.
13. Green Bay Packers (24)
Coach/QB: Matt LaFleur (10) and Jordan Love (14)
Last year’s ranking: 5
The Packers have been the No. 7 seed the past two years. If they break through in the NFC North, they’ll need Love to be better than last season when he threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The good news? The offense is talented, and he has a top-tier coach in LaFleur, who, since taking over the job in 2019, has gone 67–33 with three playoff wins.
12. Houston Texans (24)
Coach/QB: DeMeco Ryans (17) and C.J. Stroud (7)
Last year’s ranking: 4
After a tremendous rookie season, Stroud struggled through his sophomore campaign, mostly because only two teams gave up more sacks than the Texans. In 17 games, Stroud threw for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, helping Houston win its second consecutive AFC South title. Defensively, the Texans ranked fourth in yards per play, with Ryans overseeing a group loaded on the front and back ends.
11. Detroit Lions (22)
Coach/QB: Dan Campbell (11) and Jared Goff (11)
Last year’s ranking: 10
Campbell and Goff could easily move up with successful campaigns. The Lions have been terrific over the past two seasons, but playoff failures have clouded their regular seasons. Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns but tossed three interceptions in a playoff loss to Washington. For Detroit, the only thing that matters now is winning in the postseason.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (22)
Coach/QB: Nick Sirianni (13) and Jalen Hurts (9)
Last year’s ranking: 13
The Super Bowl champs are loaded once more, and after extending Sirianni this offseason, Hurts and his coach are locked in for years. The Eagles got middling play from Hurts in 2024, who threw for just 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns, although he ran for another 630 yards and 14 scores with the help of the tush push. With Hurts and Sirianni, the Eagles remain A-list contenders.
9. Cincinnati Bengals (20)
Coach/QB: Zac Taylor (16) and Joe Burrow (4)
Last year’s ranking: 7
The Bengals might not have much defense, but they employ a good coach and a top-five quarterback. Burrow, the former No. 1 pick, had his best season in 2024, throwing for league-bests with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns to help Cincinnati stay in playoff contention until the final day. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed long-term, expect more fireworks for years to come.
8. Washington Commanders (19)
Coach/QB: Dan Quinn (14) and Jayden Daniels (5)
Last year’s ranking: 23
The Commanders have finally found their franchise quarterback. Daniels was sensational as a rookie, leading Washington to its first NFC title game since 1991 while throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns to accompany his 891 rushing yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Quinn is one of the league’s top defensive minds and an underrated head coach, coming one win from his second Super Bowl appearance.
7. San Francisco 49ers (18)
Coach/QB: Kyle Shanahan (6) and Brock Purdy (12)
Last year’s ranking: 9
The Niners showed their faith in Purdy this offseason, signing him to a massive five-year extension worth $265 million. While he doesn’t have quite the same dominant cast around him, Purdy still has an abundance of weapons in George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and others. Meanwhile, Shanahan is an excellent coach and one of the brilliant modern-day offensive gurus. All that’s missing is a Super Bowl ring.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (18)
Coach/QB: Mike Tomlin (2) and Aaron Rodgers (16)
Last year’s ranking: 11
The Steelers are stuck in limbo. Mason Rudolph would now be the starting quarterback, just as he was in 2023, when Pittsburgh made the playoffs only to be hammered by the Bills. However, most believe Rodgers will eventually wear the black and gold, putting the Steelers in a relative position of strength compared to recent years. With Tomlin on the sidelines, Pittsburgh would have a chance to win the AFC North.
5. Buffalo Bills (17)
Coach/QB: Sean McDermott (15) and Josh Allen (2)
Last year’s ranking: 8
The Bills have the reigning MVP at quarterback and a coach who, for his conservative flaws, has guided Buffalo to five consecutive AFC East titles. Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender led by Allen, who last year reached his second AFC title game last year, amassing 4,262 total yards and 40 touchdowns. The offense should be high-powered once more despite not having a great receiver, while McDermott’s defense is the big question mark.
4. Los Angeles Chargers (15)
Coach/QB: Jim Harbaugh (7) and Justin Herbert (8)
Last year’s ranking: 6
This is the first of four combinations where the coach and quarterback are in the top 10. Los Angeles is trying to overcome the perception that talent exists, but results do not. Last season, Herbert only threw three interceptions during the year but had four in the Chargers’ wild-card blowout loss in Houston. This year, it’s all about finally winning a postseason game and threatening the Chiefs in the AFC West.
3. Los Angeles Rams (9)
Coach/QB: Sean McVay (3) and Matthew Stafford (6)
Last year’s ranking: 3
The Rams are back to being Super Bowl favorites after a few seasons as fringe contenders. Matthew Stafford is 37 years old but still one of the NFL’s top signal-callers despite having only thrown for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns across 16 starts in 2024. McVay is one of the best tacticians in the league, having already won a Super Bowl in the 2021 season.
2. Baltimore Ravens (8)
Coach/QB: John Harbaugh (5) and Lamar Jackson (3)
Last year’s ranking: 2
The Ravens eventually have to win a Super Bowl during this era of their history to be remembered as having reached their full potential, but there’s no denying Jackson’s excellence. The two-time MVP and three-time All-Pro was magnificent in 2024, accounting for 5,087 total yards and 45 touchdowns against four interceptions. Jackson is already a Hall of Famer, but a ring would put him in the upper crust of greats.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
Coach/QB: Andy Reid (1) and Patrick Mahomes (1)
Last year’s ranking: 1
The Chiefs have the luxury New England enjoyed for the better part of two decades. Kansas City has the league’s best quarterback and best coach with Mahomes and Reid. Over the past six seasons, the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl five times and won three championships, authoring the NFL’s latest dynasty. In that span, Mahomes has won two MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs, while Reid has become the fourth-most-winningest coach in league history.