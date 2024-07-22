Angel Reese Had Perfect Comment About Wanting to Team Up With Caitlin Clark Again
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have both lived up to the hype in their rookie seasons. They've both broken long-standing WNBA records and they've both shown they're more than ready to be the next faces of the league.
That was on display over the weekend when they teamed up for the first time and helped lead Team WNBA to a 117-109 win over Team USA in the All-Star Game in Phoenix. Reese had another double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Clark had a game-high 10 assists.
Reese and Clark will now get some time off as they will not be playing in the Paris Olympics. However, Reese hopes they will be teaming up again in four years for what would be their first Olympics. She said this during an in-game interview on Saturday: "Hopefully in 4 years we'll be Olympians together."
It sure seems like that is something that will definitely happen four years from now.
For now, Clark is looking forward to some vacation time:
Reese and the Sky are back in action Aug. 15. Clark's next game is Aug. 16.