Ben Shelton Gives Sweet Shoutout to Girlfriend Trinity Rodman During U.S. Open
Tennis star Ben Shelton had the sweetest shoutout for his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, after defeating Ignacio Buse of Peru in the first round of the U.S. Open on Sunday.
Speaking on the court, Shelton noted that, "My girlfriend took the red eye from California last night to be here," as the camera, of course, cut to Rodman. The crowd loved it and immediately went wild.
Watch that below:
Shelton defeated Buse in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
"It's starting to feel like home for me. This is the best court in tennis," the American also said in his interview. "It's my favorite place to play: favorite court, favorite tournament. So opening day, first match, there are always a little bit of nerves, but I'm really happy I came out here and you guys got to see me do my thing. I'm really appreciative of everyone who came out."
Shelton, the sixth seed, will play the winner of Pablo Carreño Busta vs. Pablo Llamas Ruiz in round two.
He and Rodman first sparked dating rumors in March of this year.