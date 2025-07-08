Trinity Rodman Posted Blunt Message After Going Viral for Supporting Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton will take on Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday. The personable 22-year-old has become something of a viral sensation for his enjoyable interviews. So too has his family and girlfriend Trinity Rodman as they enthusiastically cheer him on from the stands.
On Monday, after Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego, Rodman posted a blunt message to fans and broadcasters on her Instagram story. The USWNT star clearly did not appreciate ESPN bringing up her famous father, Dennis, while she was on-screen. Nor that she has apparently been referred to as "Tiffany" rather than "Trinity."
"For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany," Rodman wrote. "Also, for Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dads not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you"
Rodman and Shelton announced their relationship publicly earlier this year. The 23-year-old Rodman is recovering from a back injury but seems likely to be in the stands on Wednesday when Shelton takes on the world No. 1 in Sinner with a Wimbledon semifinals berth on the line.