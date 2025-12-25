Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers Christmas magic for Broncos vs Chiefs TNF
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo brings holiday cheer to Missouri bettors ahead of Thursday's Christmas showdown between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. New users can choose between two compelling offers: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash or Get Up To $2K FanCash Back If Your Bets Lose when wagering on Thursday, December 25. This prime-time matchup features the 12-3 Broncos fighting for the AFC's top seed against a 6-9 Chiefs team dealing with quarterback injuries, making it perfect for exploring Missouri sportsbook promos.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offers dual Christmas bonuses
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo presents two distinct welcome offers for new users. The first option rewards consistent betting with $100 FanCash daily for three consecutive days when you wager $10 or more on markets with odds of -500 or longer. The second choice provides up to $2,000 FanCash back on losing bets over 10 consecutive days, with a maximum of $200 FanCash per day.
For the Broncos vs Chiefs Christmas game, imagine betting $30 on Denver to cover the spread under the first offer. Whether your wager wins or loses, you'll receive $100 FanCash within 72 hours, with the same reward available for the next two days with qualifying bets. Under the second offer, a $100 losing bet on Kansas City would return $100 FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms include:
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for all qualifying wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn.
- Daily wagering requirements must be met to maintain eligibility.
- First offer requires $10 minimum daily wagers for three days.
- Second offer requires $1 minimum daily wagers for 10 consecutive days.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus requires just a few simple steps before Thursday's Christmas game:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account using personal information including name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number.
- Verify your identity and location to complete registration.
- Make your initial deposit using debit cards, bank transfers, Play+, Skrill, or PayPal ($50 minimum for first offer, $10 minimum for second offer).
- Select your preferred bonus offer in the bet slip before placing your first qualifying wager.
- Place your bet on the Broncos vs Chiefs game or any eligible market to activate your chosen bonus.
Ready to get started? Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offers, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These bonuses frequently include profit boosts for specific games, enhanced odds on popular markets, and special holiday-themed promotions during events like Christmas TNF. Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where fresh opportunities appear regularly throughout the sports calendar.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.