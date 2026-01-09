Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up To $2,000 FanCash for Oregon vs Indiana Peach Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers in Missouri the chance to earn up to $2,000 FanCash ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon at the Peach Bowl. This rematch of Indiana's stunning 30-20 victory over Oregon in Eugene on Oct. 11 represents the biggest game in Hoosiers history as they attempt to beat the Ducks twice in one season. New users can explore additional opportunities with various sportsbook promos available for Friday, January 9.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for the CFP semifinal
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days without requiring a promo code. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets generate FanCash equal to the stake amount up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $50 on Indiana to cover the spread against Oregon and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Available only to new customers in Missouri.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is issued only for losing bets up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Must place qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
If you wager $100 on Oregon's Malik Benson to score a touchdown and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash. However, if Fernando Mendoza throws for under 250 yards and your $75 bet loses, you'll earn $75 in FanCash to use on future wagers.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Indiana vs Oregon
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's CFP semifinal requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to start earning FanCash on the Peach Bowl matchup:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account using your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1 qualifying wager on Indiana vs Oregon or any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events like the College Football Playoff.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.