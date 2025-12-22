Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for 49ers vs Colts Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users the chance to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash as the San Francisco 49ers face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, December 22. This Monday Night Football matchup presents an ideal opportunity to explore various sportsbook promos while watching two teams battle for crucial late-season positioning.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique opportunity to earn FanCash through daily betting over 10 consecutive days. You must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, you'll receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. This means you could potentially earn up to $2,000 in total FanCash over the 10-day period.
For example, if you bet $150 on the 49ers to cover the spread against the Colts and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on the Colts moneyline and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days from account creation, giving you multiple opportunities to earn FanCash on various betting markets.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash earned per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for 49ers vs Colts
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires just a few simple steps before Monday Night Football kicks off. Follow these instructions to begin earning FanCash on the 49ers vs Colts matchup and beyond:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the 49ers vs Colts game.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying bets for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential FanCash earnings.
For more information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers. These additional opportunities often include enhanced odds on popular games, parlay boosts, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where fresh bonuses are frequently updated throughout the week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.