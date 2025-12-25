Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Cowboys vs. Commanders Christmas showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to wager on the Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders on Thursday, December 25. This up to $2,000 in FanCash welcome offer provides value for those looking to bet on this NFC East rivalry game. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while watching the Cowboys attempt to reach .500 against an injury-riddled Commanders squad.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Cowboys vs. Commanders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. This unique offer requires placing a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, starting from account creation. When your daily wager settles as a loss, Fanatics Sportsbook credits your account with FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Cowboys to cover the spread and they lose, you receive $50 in FanCash. If you wager $200 on the Commanders moneyline and they fall short, you earn the maximum daily $200 in FanCash. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to potentially accumulate the full $2,000 in FanCash by betting on games like this Christmas Day matchup.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager with odds -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Must place qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days.
- FanCash credited within 72 hours of losing wager settlement.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before placing your first qualifying wager on the Cowboys vs. Commanders game.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create your account with required personal information.
- Verify your identity and complete email authentication to fully activate your account.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any market with odds -500 or longer, such as Cowboys vs. Commanders betting options.
- If your wager loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For complete details about this welcome offer and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. The platform features daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions that enhance the betting experience throughout the NFL season. These additional offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where users discover updated bonuses and enhanced betting opportunities.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.