Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Packers vs. Bears Wild Card Weekend
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new customers in Missouri the chance to earn up to $2,000 FanCash ahead of the Packers vs. Bears wild card matchup Saturday night. This NFC North rivalry game features the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, with both teams looking to advance in their first playoff meeting since the 2010 NFC Championship Game. New bettors can take advantage of current sportsbook promos available Saturday, January 10.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Bears vs. Packers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 FanCash through a unique 10-day program. Customers must place a $1 minimum cash wager with odds of -500 or longer daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Maximum of $200 FanCash per day, totaling up to $2,000 over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- Only losing wagers qualify for FanCash rewards.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Bears to cover the spread against the Packers and the wager loses, you would receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $100 on Jordan Love to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and the Packers quarterback falls short, you would earn $100 in FanCash. The program continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing you to potentially earn the maximum $2,000 FanCash.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for wild card weekend
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Saturday's Bears vs. Packers game requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website to create your account.
- Verify your identity by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the Bears vs. Packers spread or total points.
- Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights on the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where users can discover daily and weekly bonuses tailored to current sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.