SI

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers big value for Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl

Kyle Collis

Get the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Virginia vs Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl. New Missouri users can claim up to $300 FanCash or $2K back.
Get the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Virginia vs Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl. New Missouri users can claim up to $300 FanCash or $2K back. / Sports Illustrated

Fanatics Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark. Get $300 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new Missouri users looking to bet on Saturday's Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl matchup. New customers can choose between two compelling offers: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash or Get Up To $2K FanCash Back If Your Bets Lose. With the 10-3 Virginia Cavaliers facing the 8-4 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, December 27, this presents an ideal opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos and claim up to $300 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offer details for the Gator Bowl

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo provides two distinct paths for new users. The first option allows you to bet $30 and receive $300 in FanCash by wagering $10 or more daily for three consecutive days on markets with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you bet on Virginia to cover the spread or Missouri to win outright, you'll earn $100 in FanCash each day regardless of your bet's outcome.

The second option offers up to $2,000 FanCash back if your bets lose over 10 consecutive days. You must place a minimum $1 wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets are refunded up to $200 per day in FanCash. For example, if you bet $150 on Virginia to win the Gator Bowl and they lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.

Key terms include:

  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • No Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code required.
  • Minimum deposit of $10-$50 depending on the offer selected.
  • Available to new Missouri customers only.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo takes just a few simple steps. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store and create your account using personal information including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Make your initial deposit using popular payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal, then place your qualifying wager on the Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl.

  1. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri app from your device's app store.
  2. Register with your personal information and verify your identity and location.
  3. Make your initial deposit meeting the minimum requirement for your chosen offer.
  4. Place your qualifying wager on the Gator Bowl or any eligible market.

For more information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value through regular promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. Current users can discover daily boosts, parlay promotions, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers ensure that your betting experience remains rewarding well beyond your initial sign-up bonus, with new opportunities appearing regularly throughout the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

Home/Betting Promo