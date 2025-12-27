Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers big value for Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new Missouri users looking to bet on Saturday's Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl matchup. New customers can choose between two compelling offers: Bet $30, Get $300 FanCash or Get Up To $2K FanCash Back If Your Bets Lose. With the 10-3 Virginia Cavaliers facing the 8-4 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, December 27, this presents an ideal opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos and claim up to $300 in FanCash.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offer details for the Gator Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo provides two distinct paths for new users. The first option allows you to bet $30 and receive $300 in FanCash by wagering $10 or more daily for three consecutive days on markets with odds of -500 or longer. Whether you bet on Virginia to cover the spread or Missouri to win outright, you'll earn $100 in FanCash each day regardless of your bet's outcome.
The second option offers up to $2,000 FanCash back if your bets lose over 10 consecutive days. You must place a minimum $1 wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets are refunded up to $200 per day in FanCash. For example, if you bet $150 on Virginia to win the Gator Bowl and they lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms include:
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code required.
- Minimum deposit of $10-$50 depending on the offer selected.
- Available to new Missouri customers only.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo takes just a few simple steps. Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store and create your account using personal information including your name, address, email, and date of birth. Make your initial deposit using popular payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal, then place your qualifying wager on the Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri app from your device's app store.
- Register with your personal information and verify your identity and location.
- Make your initial deposit meeting the minimum requirement for your chosen offer.
- Place your qualifying wager on the Gator Bowl or any eligible market.
For more information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing value through regular promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. Current users can discover daily boosts, parlay promotions, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. These rotating offers ensure that your betting experience remains rewarding well beyond your initial sign-up bonus, with new opportunities appearing regularly throughout the sports calendar.
