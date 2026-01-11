SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for 49ers vs Eagles

Kyle Collis

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users betting on 49ers vs Eagles.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users ready to wager on Sunday's NFC Wild Card showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. This Sunday, January 11, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts puts his perfect 5-0 home playoff record on the line against the visiting 49ers in a rematch of their 2023 NFC Championship Game. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while capitalizing on this exciting playoff matchup.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for 49ers vs Eagles betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new Missouri customers with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 FanCash through a unique 10-day wagering program. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, capped at $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Eagles to cover the spread against San Francisco and the wager loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $100 on the 49ers moneyline and they fall short, Fanatics will credit your account with $100 FanCash. The promotion requires consistent daily wagering, making games like Sunday's 49ers-Eagles clash perfect targets for your qualifying bets.

Key terms include:

  • Available to new customers in Missouri only.
  • Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds -500 or longer.
  • FanCash earned only on losing wagers, maximum $200 per day.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires three simple steps to start wagering on Sunday's 49ers-Eagles playoff battle. Follow this process to activate your account and begin earning FanCash on qualifying wagers.

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using the mobile app or website, providing required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
  2. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method to fund your account.
  3. Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any market with odds -500 or longer, such as the 49ers-Eagles spread, moneyline, or player props.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often coincide with major sporting events like playoff games, providing enhanced value for active bettors throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

