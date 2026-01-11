Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for 49ers vs Eagles
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 FanCash for new users ready to wager on Sunday's NFC Wild Card showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. This Sunday, January 11, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts puts his perfect 5-0 home playoff record on the line against the visiting 49ers in a rematch of their 2023 NFC Championship Game. New bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while capitalizing on this exciting playoff matchup.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for 49ers vs Eagles betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new Missouri customers with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 FanCash through a unique 10-day wagering program. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, capped at $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Eagles to cover the spread against San Francisco and the wager loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you wager $100 on the 49ers moneyline and they fall short, Fanatics will credit your account with $100 FanCash. The promotion requires consistent daily wagering, making games like Sunday's 49ers-Eagles clash perfect targets for your qualifying bets.
Key terms include:
- Available to new customers in Missouri only.
- Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds -500 or longer.
- FanCash earned only on losing wagers, maximum $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code required.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires three simple steps to start wagering on Sunday's 49ers-Eagles playoff battle. Follow this process to activate your account and begin earning FanCash on qualifying wagers.
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using the mobile app or website, providing required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method to fund your account.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any market with odds -500 or longer, such as the 49ers-Eagles spread, moneyline, or player props.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the initial welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers often coincide with major sporting events like playoff games, providing enhanced value for active bettors throughout the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.