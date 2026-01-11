Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for Chargers vs. Patriots
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an excellent opportunity to earn up to $2,000 FanCash while betting on Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. This high-stakes playoff game on Sunday, January 11 features two of the NFL's most promising quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Drake Maye, making it an ideal target for sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the playoff matchup
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling a maximum of $2,000. To qualify, users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, starting from account creation. When your daily wager settles as a loss, Fanatics Sportsbook issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Chargers to cover the spread against the Patriots and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you wager $50 on Drake Maye to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 FanCash earned per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Must complete 10 consecutive days of qualifying wagers.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to begin earning FanCash on the Chargers vs. Patriots game:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account.
- Complete identity verification with your personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any Chargers vs. Patriots market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for the remaining nine days to maximize your earnings.
For more detailed information about this offer and platform features, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs. These ongoing promotions include odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special game-day bonuses that can enhance your betting experience on marquee matchups like Chargers vs. Patriots. Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where fresh opportunities are updated regularly to complement major sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.