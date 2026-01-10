Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 FanCash for NFL Wild Card Weekend
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new Missouri customers with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 FanCash during NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday, January 10. This promotion runs for 10 consecutive days and rewards losing wagers with FanCash equal to the stake amount. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while betting on this weekend's elimination games.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for Wild Card Weekend betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new Missouri customers to earn FanCash on losing wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion. When a qualifying bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook issues FanCash equal to the losing amount, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $50 on the Rams to cover the spread against the Panthers in Saturday's 5:30 PM ET Wild Card opener and the wager loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash. If you bet $150 on the Packers moneyline against the Bears in the 9:00 PM ET nightcap and it loses, you'll earn $150 in FanCash. The promotion continues for 10 days, allowing you to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily on losing bets across all Wild Card Weekend games and beyond.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Available only to new customers in Missouri.
- Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 FanCash earned per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Wild Card Weekend
Claiming this promotion requires creating a new Fanatics Sportsbook account and placing qualifying wagers on Wild Card Weekend games. Follow these steps to get started:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to register for a new account.
- Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on any Wild Card Weekend game with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the new-user offer. Current users can find ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular games, profit boosts for specific bet types, and seasonal offers tied to major sporting events like Wild Card Weekend.
