Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new customers betting on Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley on Friday, December 19. This cruiserweight boxing bout features two legendary former UFC champions squaring off on the main card of Jake vs Joshua: Judgment Day, streaming live on Netflix from Miami's Kaseya Center. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on this compelling matchup between "The Spider" and "The Chosen One."
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Silva vs Woodley
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each bet requiring odds of -500 or longer. When wagers settle as losses, Fanatics returns the full stake up to $200 per day in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on Silva to win by knockout and the fight goes the distance with Woodley winning on points, you would receive $150 in FanCash. Conversely, if your $100 wager on Woodley to win by decision proves correct, you keep your winnings and can continue the promotion the next day. The key terms include:
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer.
- Must wager on 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before the Silva vs Woodley fight begins. Follow these steps to activate your promotion:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on Silva vs Woodley or any qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more details about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for current customers beyond this welcome offer. Existing users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently feature boxing matches, major sporting events, and seasonal tournaments to keep the betting experience engaging throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.