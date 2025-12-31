Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for CFP Cotton Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with up to $2,000 in FanCash ahead of Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl. This promotional offer gives bettors an excellent opportunity to wager on one of the most anticipated games of the playoff, as these historic programs clash for the first time since their memorable 2002 BCS championship encounter. Check out other sportsbook promos available for Wednesday, December 31.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Cotton Bowl betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling a maximum of $2,000. To qualify, bettors must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If the daily wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit the full stake amount as FanCash within 72 hours of settlement.
For example, if you bet $150 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Miami and the Buckeyes fail to cover, you would receive $150 in FanCash. Conversely, if Ohio State covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but do not receive any FanCash for that day. The Cotton Bowl presents numerous betting opportunities, from the point spread to player props featuring stars like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for qualifying wagers.
- Only losing wagers generate FanCash rewards.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Cotton Bowl
Claiming this promotion for Wednesday's Ohio State vs Miami showdown requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to get started:
- Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app through the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, mailing address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first qualifying $1+ wager on the Cotton Bowl or any other market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake amount within 72 hours.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond the new customer welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook frequently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing users. These additional bonuses often include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special promotions tied to major sporting events like the College Football Playoff. Current customers can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new opportunities are regularly updated.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.