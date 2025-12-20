Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for CFP First Round Tulane vs Ole Miss
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Saturday's College Football Playoff first-round matchup between No. 11 Tulane and No. 6 Ole Miss. This exciting promotion allows bettors to wager on the December 20 clash in Oxford, Miss., while taking advantage of one of the top sportsbook promos available to new customers.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for the CFP first round
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and offers excellent value for those looking to wager on the Tulane vs Ole Miss College Football Playoff game.
Here's how the offer works for the CFP first round:
- Place a $1+ cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
- Wagers must have minimum odds of -500 or longer.
- If your daily bet loses, receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Maximum total FanCash available is $2,000 over the 10-day period.
For example, if you bet $150 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Tulane and the Rebels fail to cover, you would receive $150 in FanCash. Conversely, if Ole Miss covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing multiple opportunities to earn FanCash on various CFP games and other sporting events.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Tulane vs Ole Miss
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to claim your offer before the CFP first round begins:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as the Tulane vs Ole Miss game.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this offer and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These bonus opportunities frequently feature popular games like College Football Playoff matchups, NFL contests, and major basketball games throughout the season. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new offers are updated regularly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.