Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up To $2,000 In FanCash For CFP Orange Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while betting on Thursday's College Football Playoff Orange Bowl matchup between No. 5 Oregon and No. 4 Texas Tech. This high-stakes semifinal game on January 1 features two explosive offenses and could be the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for the Orange Bowl
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and if the bet loses, they receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on Oregon to cover the spread against Texas Tech and the Ducks fall short, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded only on losing wagers, up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Must wager for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
If you bet $200 on Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and he falls short with only two scores, you would receive the full $200 back in FanCash. However, if Morton exceeds expectations with three touchdown passes against Oregon's defense, your winning bet would not qualify for the FanCash bonus but you would keep your winnings.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Oregon vs Texas Tech
Claiming this welcome bonus for the Orange Bowl is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer, such as Oregon vs Texas Tech betting options.
- If your wager loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more details about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-user promotion, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. These bonus opportunities frequently include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.