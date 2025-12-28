Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Eagles vs. Bills
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Sunday's Eagles vs. Bills matchup. This promotion allows bettors to explore various sportsbook promos while wagering on one of the season's most compelling games on December 28.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Eagles vs. Bills betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers who place daily wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and when those bets lose, Fanatics returns the stake as FanCash up to $200 per day. This creates a potential maximum of $2,000 in FanCash over the 10-day period.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Minimum $1 daily wager required with odds of -500 or better.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- No promo code needed for activation.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Eagles to cover the spread against Buffalo and the wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if your Eagles bet wins, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day. To maximize the offer, consider betting $200 daily on various Eagles vs. Bills markets such as point spreads, totals, or player props.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Eagles vs. Bills
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before placing your first Eagles vs. Bills wager. Follow these steps to activate your account and begin earning FanCash:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and create your account with required personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first $1+ wager on any Eagles vs. Bills market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash potential.
For more information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These promotions often include same-game parlay boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special FanCash earning opportunities during major sporting events. Current customers can discover these additional bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where new offers are updated frequently throughout the week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.