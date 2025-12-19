SI

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Kyle Collis

Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. New users bet daily for 10 days.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua on Friday, December 19. This unique matchup between the YouTube star turned boxer and former two-time unified heavyweight champion creates an intriguing betting opportunity. New customers can take advantage of various sportsbook promos while wagering on this highly anticipated bout.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Paul vs Joshua

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a 10-day consecutive betting program. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and when bets lose, they receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day. For example, if you bet $150 on Jake Paul to win by knockout and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Daily wagering requirement for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
  • Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, totaling up to $2,000 over the promotion period.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer for qualifying wagers.
  • No promo code required for activation.

If you bet $100 on Anthony Joshua to win by decision and the wager wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash since the promotion only applies to losing bets. However, if the same bet loses, you'll receive $100 in FanCash to use on future wagers within the seven-day expiration window.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the big fight

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua requires following these simple steps:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and bonus eligibility.
  3. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Paul vs Joshua market with odds of -500 or longer.
  4. Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
  5. Receive FanCash within 72 hours when your qualifying wagers lose, up to $200 per day.

For more information about this offer and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for your Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

