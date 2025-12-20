Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for James Madison vs Oregon CFP first round
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users looking to bet on Saturday's College Football Playoff first-round matchup between James Madison and Oregon. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors interested in sportsbook promos ahead of Saturday, December 20 action in Eugene.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers daily FanCash for CFP betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with FanCash equal to their losing wager amount for 10 consecutive days. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires a minimum $1 daily wager with odds of -500 or longer, with a maximum of $200 in FanCash available each day. For example, if you bet $100 on James Madison to cover the spread against Oregon and lose, you'll receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:
Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.
FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
The offer runs for 10 consecutive days from the date of account creation.
If you wager $150 on Oregon to win outright against the Dukes and your bet wins, you keep your winnings and stake. However, if James Madison pulls off the upset, you'll receive $150 in FanCash to use on future bets within the seven-day expiration window.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for James Madison vs Oregon
Claiming this welcome offer is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to activate your account and start betting on the CFP first round:
Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using the links on this page.
Verify your identity with required personal information, including name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on James Madison vs Oregon or any qualifying market.
Receive FanCash equal to your losing wager amount, up to $200 per day for 10 days.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These include odds boosts, parlay bonuses and special event promotions that can enhance your College Football Playoff betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers and maximize your betting value throughout the tournament.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.