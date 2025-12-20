SI

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for James Madison vs Oregon CFP first round

Kyle Collis

Claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for James Madison vs Oregon CFP action.
Claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for James Madison vs Oregon CFP action. / Sports Illustrated

dark. Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics 2000. CLAIM NOW

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users looking to bet on Saturday's College Football Playoff first-round matchup between James Madison and Oregon. This welcome offer provides excellent value for bettors interested in sportsbook promos ahead of Saturday, December 20 action in Eugene.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers daily FanCash for CFP betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new customers with FanCash equal to their losing wager amount for 10 consecutive days. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires a minimum $1 daily wager with odds of -500 or longer, with a maximum of $200 in FanCash available each day. For example, if you bet $100 on James Madison to cover the spread against Oregon and lose, you'll receive $100 in FanCash within 72 hours.


Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:

Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.
FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
The offer runs for 10 consecutive days from the date of account creation.


If you wager $150 on Oregon to win outright against the Dukes and your bet wins, you keep your winnings and stake. However, if James Madison pulls off the upset, you'll receive $150 in FanCash to use on future bets within the seven-day expiration window.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for James Madison vs Oregon


Claiming this welcome offer is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to activate your account and start betting on the CFP first round:

Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account using the links on this page.
Verify your identity with required personal information, including name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on James Madison vs Oregon or any qualifying market.
Receive FanCash equal to your losing wager amount, up to $200 per day for 10 days.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into this operator's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These include odds boosts, parlay bonuses and special event promotions that can enhance your College Football Playoff betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers and maximize your betting value throughout the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Kyle Collis
KYLE COLLIS

Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.

Home/Betting Promo