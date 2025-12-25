Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Lions vs Vikings Christmas showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with the chance to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on the Lions vs Vikings Christmas matchup on Thursday, December 25. This NFC North battle features two teams fighting for playoff positioning, with the 8-7 Lions looking to revive their postseason hopes against the 7-8 Vikings. New customers can take advantage of exceptional sportsbook promos while enjoying this holiday football action.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Lions vs Vikings
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each losing bet earning FanCash equal to the stake amount. The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200, meaning bettors can maximize their returns by wagering $200 daily on the Lions vs Vikings game and other markets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum wager of $1 with odds of -500 or longer required daily.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash rewards up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- No promo code required for activation.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to start betting.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Lions to cover the spread against Minnesota and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if the Lions cover and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't earn any FanCash for that day. This structure continues for 10 consecutive days, allowing dedicated bettors to potentially earn the full $2,000 in FanCash.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Christmas football
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for the Lions vs Vikings Christmas game requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to start earning FanCash on your holiday football bets:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first $1+ wager on the Lions vs Vikings game or any market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user offer and provide continued value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.