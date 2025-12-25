Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NBA Christmas Rockets vs. Lakers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Thursday's Christmas night showdown between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams enter this December 25 matchup with winning records near the top of the Western Conference. New users can take advantage of this welcome offer while exploring sportsbook promos for this holiday basketball showcase.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Christmas NBA action
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, with each bet requiring minimum odds of -500 or longer. When a qualifying wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake up to $200 per day in FanCash.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Lakers to cover the spread against the Rockets and the wager loses, you would receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on LeBron James to score over his points total and win, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash earned per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Promotion runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before the Christmas Day tip-off. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete account registration with your personal information including full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on the Rockets vs. Lakers game or any other available market.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotional opportunities
Beyond this new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NBA season. The platform regularly features profit boosts, special parlays, and enhanced odds for marquee games like this Christmas Day matchup. Current users can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application, where fresh offers are updated regularly to enhance the betting experience.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.