Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for NBA Christmas Spurs vs. Thunder
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on the NBA Christmas Day matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, December 25. This matinee showdown features Victor Wembanyama's Spurs taking on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder in what promises to be an exciting Western Conference battle. New customers can take advantage of various sportsbook promos to enhance their Christmas Day betting experience.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Christmas Day NBA action
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and begins immediately upon account creation. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if the bet loses, they receive FanCash equal to the losing amount up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Spurs to cover the spread against the Thunder and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on Wembanyama to record a double-double and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds of -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded only for losing bets, up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Offer runs for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to get started with your Christmas Day NBA betting:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and complete email authentication to fully activate your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Spurs vs. Thunder market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake (up to $200) within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the NBA season. These bonuses often include odds boosts on popular games, parlay insurance opportunities, and special event promotions. Current customers can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new deals are regularly updated to enhance the betting experience.
