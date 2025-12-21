Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Patriots vs Ravens
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Sunday Night Football action between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens on December 21. This welcome offer allows bettors to explore sportsbook promos while wagering on a crucial AFC matchup that could determine playoff positioning.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Patriots vs Ravens
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with FanCash equal to their losing wager amount, up to $200 per day for 10 consecutive days. Bettors must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, starting from account creation. If your daily wager on the Patriots vs Ravens game loses, you'll receive the full stake back in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Patriots to cover the spread and they lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you wager $50 on Lamar Jackson to throw for over 250 yards and he falls short, you'll get $50 in FanCash back. The key terms include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily for 10 consecutive days.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total.
- Odds must be -500 or longer to qualify.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Sunday Night Football
Claiming this welcome offer for Patriots vs Ravens is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account and the bonus offer.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Patriots vs Ravens market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours.
- Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for more information about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular markets like player props and same-game parlays for marquee matchups like Patriots vs Ravens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.