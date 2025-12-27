Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Ravens vs. Packers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new customers betting on Saturday's Ravens vs. Packers matchup. This compelling offer provides value for bettors looking to wager on the December 27 showdown between Baltimore and Green Bay. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while backing their favorite team in this crucial late-season contest.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Ravens vs. Packers betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion structure. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When daily wagers settle as losses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake amount in FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Ravens to cover the spread against Green Bay and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you place a $200 wager on the Packers moneyline and it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for the full 10-day period regardless of individual bet outcomes.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new customers betting on Saturday's Ravens vs. Packers matchup. This compelling offer provides value for bettors looking to wager on the December 27 showdown between Baltimore and Green Bay. New users can explore various sportsbook promos while backing their favorite team in this crucial late-season contest.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Ravens vs. Packers betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through a unique 10-day promotion structure. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When daily wagers settle as losses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake amount in FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Ravens to cover the spread against Green Bay and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. Alternatively, if you place a $200 wager on the Packers moneyline and it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for the full 10-day period regardless of individual bet outcomes.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Ravens vs. Packers
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a straightforward registration process before the Ravens and Packers kick off on Saturday. Follow these steps to activate your account and start earning FanCash:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on Ravens vs. Packers or any qualifying market with odds -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily betting bonuses, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Ravens vs. Packers
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires completing a straightforward registration process before the Ravens and Packers kick off on Saturday. Follow these steps to activate your account and start earning FanCash:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on Ravens vs. Packers or any qualifying market with odds -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily betting bonuses, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.