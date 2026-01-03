Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 18
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's crucial Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup on January 3. This Week 18 showdown will determine the NFC West title, with both teams carrying six-game winning streaks into the contest. New customers can earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through this generous welcome offer, while exploring various sportsbook promos available for this high-stakes division rivalry.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Seahawks vs. 49ers
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets will be refunded in FanCash up to $200 per day. This promotion works perfectly for betting on the Seahawks vs. 49ers game, where you could wager on various markets like the point spread, moneyline, or player props.
For example, if you bet $200 on the Seahawks to cover the spread and lose, you'll receive $200 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $150 on Brock Purdy to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and win, you keep your winnings and can continue with the next day's qualifying wager. The key terms include:
Minimum $1 wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bets.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Getting started with this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to claim your offer before the Seahawks vs. 49ers kickoff:
Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your personal information and verifying your identity.
Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake up to $200 within 72 hours.
Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more information about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to its existing customers through various ongoing promotions and betting boosts. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These additional offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for long-term customers who enjoy betting on games like the crucial Seahawks vs. 49ers NFC West championship clash.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.